Rome LDS Temple will close early for cleaning amid coronavirus concerns

ROME, Italy, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rome Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has moved forward the date it will close for annual cleaning in light of coronavirus concerns.

The LDS Church said in a news release Thursday the building was expected to close for cleaning and maintenance starting March 21.

“In light of the latest developments related to the coronavirus and by virtue of the desire to align with the recent directives issued by the Italian government regarding the closure of universities and schools, the Temple of Rome will anticipate the closure which is now fixed starting from March 6,” said the news release.

The reopening date will be announced later.

“Individuals and couples with appointments already set for ordinances for the living will also be welcomed during this period by contacting the temple presidency,” the news release said. “We are grateful for your understanding.”

