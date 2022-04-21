Romney attends ribbon-cutting at new Ogden biotech plant

OGDEN, Utah, April 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mitt Romney and other luminaries, including Mike Lee, were in Ogden Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening a new biotech plant.

The Thermo Fisher Scientific facility in Business Depot Ogden, the sprawling industrial park in Ogden’s northwest corner, has already hired 300 employees for a workforce that may reach 450, officials said in a press release.

“An integral part of Utah’s biotech community, Thermo Fisher has had a positive impact on Utah’s economy,” Romney said, “providing several thousand jobs to Utahns around the state.

“They have also have played a critical role in our country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. The company also has facilities in Logan and South Jordan.

According to its website, the company’s Ogden plant is a $44 million, 55,000 square foot facility, part of its mission as a “world leader in servicing science.”

The Ogden plant will manufacture bioprocessor containment systems, or BPCs for the delivery, processing, separation, and storage of critical liquids in the production of life-saving vaccines as well as cell and gene therapies.