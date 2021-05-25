Romney says he would support bill to create Jan. 6 commission on U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says he would vote in favor of a bill leading to the creation of a fact-finding commission into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Romney made his feelings known to members of the press Monday, telling them, “I would support the bill.”

Romney is the first Republican senator to openly express his support for the measure, although Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) have previously said they are open to the idea.

The proposed bill needs nine GOP votes, in addition to Romney’s, to override a filibuster and bring the House-passed bill to the floor.

The House voted last week to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan.6 assault on the Capitol. 217 Democrats were joined by 35 Republicans in support of the measure.

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) voted in favor of the commission bill, as did Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah.) Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) voted against the measure, while Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) did not take part in the vote.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has yet to weigh-in on the pending legislation.