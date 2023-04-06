Roof collapses under heavy snow continue

“No one was home at the time of the collapse, no injuries reported,” according to the district’s evening press release on social media on the garage roof collapse of a Pinebrook home. “All utilities have been shut off to the structure.” Six of the agency’s emergency units responded as well as the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the county building department.

“The roof or the entire structure can fail if the snow load exceeds the weight the building was designed to shoulder,” according to the post, which noted 12 i nches of dry snow equals 5-6 pounds per square foot of load and 3 inches of wet snow also equals about 5 pounds per square foot of load.

“ After responding to several collapses caused by this unprecedented snow load in recent days, the Park City Fire District would like to emphasize to homeowners the importance of inspecting their homes for signs of structural stress.