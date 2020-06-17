Roosevelt man dies in Carbon County rollover, driver seriously injured

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A rollover accident Friday night near Star Point left one man deceased and another seriously injured.

Officials were unaware of the fatal accident until Saturday, when someone passing through the area came upon the scene and contacted the authorities.

Carbon County Sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel were dispatched and, upon arrival, found a 19-year-old man, identified as A.J. Price, of Price, Utah, with visible injuries, a news release from the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Price was able to tell officers that he and his friend had rolled his 2008 Dodge truck the night before, between 10 and 11 p.m.

“Both men were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled several hundred yards down the mountainside,” the news release states.

Dalton Van, 19, of Roosevelt, was fatally injured in the accident.

Price was transported first to Castleview Hospital and then to Utah Valley Hospital. No information is available regarding his current condition.

The accident is still under investigation.