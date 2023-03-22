Roosevelt man sentenced to 64 months in federal prison on firearm, drug charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roosevelt man has been sentenced after admitting in a plea deal that he purchased more than 50 firearms, then illegally sold some of them.

Phillip Mahe Taufa, 41, who was not licensed to resell the guns, also pleaded guilty to drug charges dating back to 2021. Taufa illegally sold firearms between February and November of 2021, according to court documents.

“He resold several of the firearms to individuals in California and Nevada, typically charging double the price,” says a statement from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney District of Utah Office.

“Taufa never possessed the required license to deal firearms. Taufa also made false statements to federally licensed firearm dealers in connection with the acquisition of the firearms.

“Additionally, on November 9, 2021, agents serving a search warrant at Taufa’s residence recovered 43 firearms, ammunition, over 10 pounds of marijuana, and THC cartridges. Taufa admitted he intended to distribute portions of the marijuana to others and told agents he smoked marijuana multiple times each day. He admitted to purchasing the marijuana from the dark web and received it via the U.S. mail.”

The court sentenced Taufa to 64 months in a federal prison followed by a term of supervised release of three years and ordered Taufa to pay a special assessment of $600,000.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office successfully prosecuted a case where guns and drugs were being unlawfully acquired and resold,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah. “These activities adversely impact communities, both in our district and in neighboring districts.”

The case was investigated jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), with assistance from the Roosevelt Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney, Victoria K. McFarland of the District of Utah prosecuted the case.