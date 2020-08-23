Roosevelt shooting suspect arrested after chase; wounds himself, victim

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect shot a victim in Roosevelt then shot himself in the arm by mistake, then allegedly stole a vehicle to leave the scene, officials said.

A Facebook post from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, dispatch learned of a shooting in Roosevelt. “We also learned a suspect, who in addition to shooting another person, may have accidentally shot himself in the arm during the incident, had stolen a vehicle and fled the scene,” the post said.

Wasatch County deputies searched the U.S. Highway 40 and Daniel Canyon area for the stolen vehicle and located it, the post said.

“The driver fled again and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, Heber City Police, the U.S. Forest Service and Utah State Parks worked together as they sought to apprehend the suspect,” the post said. “The suspect crashed on SR-189 at about milepost 23 and was safely taken into custody.”