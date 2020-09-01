RootsTech 2021 will be free, virtual event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Organizers have announced that RootsTech 2021 will be held in February as a free, virtual event.

FamilySearch, a nonprofit organization and website offering genealogical records, education, and software, operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said by way of a news release: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual family history conference originally scheduled for Feb. 3–6, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah, will now be held online Feb. 25–27, 2021.”

FamilySearch International CEO Steve Rockwood said: “The pandemic is giving us the opportunity to bring RootsTech to a broader audience worldwide. A virtual event also allows us to expand our planning to truly make this a global celebration of family and connection.”

RootsTech Connect 2021 will feature a variety of keynote speakers, classes in multiple languages and a virtual marketplace, the news release said.

Throughout the three-day online event, attendees will have the ability to interact with presenters, exhibitors and other attendees through live chat and Q&A sessions.

“Classes will be taught in many languages, and presenters will teach from a number of international locations,” said Rockwood. “We will celebrate cultures and traditions from around the world, with activities that the audience can participate in from home — such as homeland cooking demonstrations, storytelling and music performances. This is one virtual event you won’t want to miss.”

RootsTech Connect 2021 will offer a combination of both livestream and on-demand content to accommodate differences in time zones for participants. In addition, sessions will be available to view on-demand after the event concludes.

“RootsTech organizers hope participants can gather in-person again in the future, but they anticipate that the RootsTech Connect virtual opportunity will become a regular addition to the conference,” the news release said.

Visit rootstech.org to register for the free virtual event.