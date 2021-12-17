Rose Bowl tickets now on sale to public through Utah ticket office

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Ticket Office has put on sale to the public a limited number of remaining tickets to the 108th Rose Bowl game between the 11th-ranked Utah Utes and the 6th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. MT on Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif., said a news release from U of U Athletics.

Those wishing to purchase tickets may do so now online by clicking here. The sales process to Crimson Club members has been completed with 31,000 tickets sold through the Utah Ticket Office.

All U of U students who entered the student ticket lottery have now been extended an opportunity to purchase two game tickets. Those students have received information via email to inform them of the process for purchasing their tickets, and updates are being provided via The MUSS Instagram account, the news release said.

The 11th-ranked Utes claimed their first Pac-12 championship on Dec. 3 with a 38-10 victory over then-No. 10 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, earning their first appearance in the Rose Bowl Game.