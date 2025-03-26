Rosie and the Thorns return to Redemption Bar & Grill

HERRIMAN, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — If you made it into the last sold-out concert by Rosie and the Thorns at Redemption Bar & Grill, you may think you’ve heard all the best classic rock songs the band has got to sing.

But you’d only be about half right. A full 10 songs of the band’s set, usually close to 23 songs, is new since the band’s December gig at the basement of the Herriman hotspot.

“We’ll have some music from some songs ranging from Led Zeppelin to Beastie Boys, to (Wild Cherry’s) ‘Play that Funky Music,'” said lead male vocalist Jim Shingler.

“It’s going to be a very diverse setting where people are going to sing and dance and have a really good time.”

The band plays rock cover songs from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s

That’s what we love and that’s what we’ve chosen to do,” Shingler said, adding that all singers and players bring their own specialties and interests into the blend. Before Springer came, the band had a more blues focus. Shingler suggested more compromise “for all of us to get something we can all like, you know, and mix some of that blues in with that classic rock, which is kind of the direction that we ended up going.”

Turns out, that’s what their fans were looking for as well.

Jim Shingler is a vocalist

Shingler says he’s a longtime singer/musician himself, but had hit a point in his life where he had decided to set that side. But friend and female lead singer Roseanne “Rosie” Simpson, just wouldn’t leave it alone. So she invited Shingler to hear the new group at an open-mic night.

“And you could see that they were a lot of fun, and you could see the newness, and I thought, ‘This could be fun.'”

And it has been. Some of the members have come and gone, as it is with most bands, but they each brought new musical gifts. The sound is tighter and more professional, but the overall mood has not changed.

“We’re personable, and the crowd knows we are having lots of fun, so they do, too. They want to sing and they want to dance, and they want music they can relate to. And in between sets, our main goal to get to know people, and sincerely thank them for coming. We have really human interaction with people, and play really popular music. And we want to believe that people are going to come, they’re going to laugh a little bit, because we, you know, we tend to smile a lot, hopefully put people in a position to smile and, you know, just come out and have some fun.”

Roseanne Simpson sings vocals

Rosie and the Thorns return to Redemption Bar & Grill — a 21 and older venue — at 9 p.m. Friday, with doors opening an hour earlier. For the best chance of getting into the intimate venue, buy your tickets in advance through this link.

Redemption Bar & Grill is at 3517 W. Maradona Ave. It also has a main floor bar and a tiki bar above. A varied menu of entrees, appetizers and drinks is available throughout.

“But downstairs is a great intimate setting for, you know, 100 to 150 people to come out and have a great time,” Shingler said. “We sold it out the first time, and it had lots of great energy, and the band feeds off the crowd. It’s just a really great back and forth that leads to a very, very fun night.”

Redemption Bar & Grill is a proud sponsor of Gephardt Daily and supporter of independent local journalism in Utah.