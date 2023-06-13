Route 6 closed near Helper after fatal crash

HELPER, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a Tuesday morning collision on U.S. Route 6 near Helper.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at about 6:39 a.m.

The crash involved “a passenger vehicle and a semi truck pulling double trailers on SR-6 at mile post 228,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound and the semi truck was traveling westbound at the same location.

“For an unknown reason the car crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck the semi truck. The sole occupant of the passenger car was pronounced dead. The driver of the semi truck received minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

State Route 6 was closed in both directions as troopers investigated the crash and got the scene cleared, the UHP statement says.