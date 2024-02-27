Roy City PD arrests man for alleged child sex abuse, asks public for info on any additional cases

ROY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police have arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged child sex abuse, and is asking the public to report any additional abuse incidents that may involve the same man.

“On 2/24/2024, detectives with the Roy City Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jack Arnell on multiple child sex-related charges,” the RCPD statement says.

“If you or anyone you know have been affected in such a way by Arnell, please contact Detective Pearson by calling Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221.”

Arrest documents show that Jack Eric Arnell was booked into the Weber County jail for investigation of 11 first-degree felonies involving multiple children, to whom he was not related. The alleged offences are seven counts of sodomy on a child; three counts of forcible sodomy on a child; and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Charging documents say Arnell told the children not to tell anyone about the abuse, which the victims reported as being painful.

Arnell was arrested without incident on Saturday at Salt Lake City International Airport when he returned from a work trip. Post Miranda, Arnell confirmed details provided by the children, his affidavit says.

He is being held without bail in the Weber County jail.