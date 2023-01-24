Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting

ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence.

Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.

“Roy Patrol officers took Dave into custody without incident. During a protective sweep of the residence a body was located in the bedroom and the female was obviously deceased,” says a probable cause statement filed by the RCPD detective.

The victim has since been identified as Meyer’s wife, Suzanne, 62, according to a Roy City Police press release.

Meyer was transported to the police station for interview, and informed of his Miranda Rights, the statement says.

“In a Post Miranda interview, Dave informed your affiant that his wife has been in pain for 11 years due to a car accident she was involved in. Dave informed your affiant that he has been watching his wife suffer for many years due to the pain. Dave stated his wife has been asking him to kill her for a while now due to the amount of pain she has been in. Dave described his wife’s pain being back pain with nerve damage.

“Dave informed your affiant that both he and his wife use marijuana every night and have been doing so for 10 years. Neither Dave nor his wife have a medical marijuana card.”

Meyer was unable to remember the date of his wife’s death, but the detective believes it was Tuesday, Jan. 17, based on the Meyer’s account.

“Dave was rubbing his wife’s back. Dave stated he saw his 9MM pistol located on the dresser near his bed,” arrest documents say. “Dave described rubbing his wife’s back with his left hand and holding the pistol in his right hand. Dave stated he shot his wife where he stated believed to be her temple, killing her. Dave stated that he then left her body to be in the room for several days before reporting the incident.”

Meyer was classified as a restricted person due to his admitted use of marijuana, the statement says. He admitted to owning a .357 handgun and the 9MM Smith and Wesson pistol that killed his wife.

The murder charge was enhanced by the domestic violence factor because Meyer and the victim lived together. An obstruction of justice charges was added because of the delay in reporting the fatal shooting.

In all, Meyer was charged on suspicion of the following:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, second-degree felony

Two counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Meyer was ordered held without bail.