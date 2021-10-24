Roy City Police officer jailed in Davis County on suspicion of 5 felonies involving children

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer of the Roy City Police Department was booked into the Davis County Jail this week on suspicion of sexual abuse of children. Ryan Estes, 38, is facing five first-degree felony charges, including: Two counts of rape of a child, dating from 2015 and 2017

Three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all in 2016 A probable cause statement filed in the case says that two female victims were interviewed in the case, and they were between the ages of 10 or 11 and 13 at the time of the assaults, which reportedly took place in Davis and Weber Counties. Estes held a position of trust with his victims, the statement says.

Estes was booked into the Davis County Jail on Tuesday, and is being held without bail. Detective Josh Taylor, Roy City Police Department, confirmed to Gephardt Daily that Estes has worked for the department for five years. “Upon learning about the pending arrest and prosecution of Officer Estes for the alleged crimes, conducted outside his official capacity of a police officer, he was placed on administrative leave until such time that determination of his employment can be made, and we will make that determination after we’re provided the information of this crime case,” Taylor said.