Roy City police release bodycam video, photos of suspect wanted for hitting officer

ROY, Utah, March 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City Police Department has shared bodycam video of an exchange that sent an officer to the hospital after he was hit by a car containing two suspects he was attempting to talk to about vehicle burglaries.

After being called to the parking lot of the EOS Fitness Center, at 1935 W. 5700 South, on two women believed involved in car burglaries, the officer approached a black Audi Q5 with two women sitting inside.

The officer asked the females to step out of the car and speak with him, but they did neither.

The driver backed up as the passenger briefly opened her door, “briefly pinning the officer on the passenger side against another vehicle.”

The vehicle then fled the scene. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described as minor.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the video below or photos shared on news release below that is asked to call Ogden Police at 801-395-8221, or to email [email protected]