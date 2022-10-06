Roy City police share update on boy, 5, struck, critically injured by pickup

ROY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police have released an update after a 5-year-old boy riding his bike was struck and critically injured Wednesday.

The child was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, “where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the police statement says.

Police and Roy Fire and medical personnel were called at about 6 p.m., and responded to the scene, near 4400 S. 2675 West.

“On arrival, it was determined that a 5-year-old male was struck by a pickup truck which was pulling an enclosed trailer,” the RCPD statement says.

The boy was stabilized for transport.

“The driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing and it does not immediately appear impairment or speed are contributing factors in this incident.”

Witnesses told investigators the truck’s driver did stop at the westbound stop sign prior to turning left onto 2675 West, “doing so with caution as it was apparent that the driver did see another child on a bike who had already crossed the street.

“The 5-year-old child who was hit on his bike is smaller in stature and the bike he was riding is a low-profile balance bike. Due to the child’s smaller stature and being on a low-profile bike, as well as the driver being in an elevated position in a large pickup, the driver was unable to see the child on the road.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as additional information is released.