Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops

ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.

Roy Police Sgt. Taylor said officers arrived at the home around 9 p.m. Inside were a man and a woman, believed to be married but separated, and the woman was not in a good mood.

“She bit one officer, but didn’t break the skin, fortunately,” Sgt. Taylor said. “Then she scratched another officer, and kept kicking the other officers as they were arresting her.”

The unnamed woman was taken into custody and booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility, where she is facing charges of: Domestic violence, criminal trespass, two counts of assault on an officer, four counts of assault on an officer after arrest, and interfering with arrest.

The man was not arrested and no charges will be filed against him, Taylor said.