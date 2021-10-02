Roy Fire Dept. to host Safety Fair for ‘Fire Prevention Week’

ROY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association are working together to remind everyone to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, says a news release from the Roy Fire Department.

This year’s “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” campaign, Oct. 3-9, “works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe,” the release says.

With this in mind, the Roy City Fire Department will host a Safety Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Station 31, at 5051 S. 1900 West in Roy.

“Participating will be several vendors from health care, public support organization, Roy City Police Department and many others. Watch Roy City Fire Department Facebook and Instagram for daily safety messaging October 3-9,” the release says.

Roy City’s Mayor Robert Dandoy will read and sign a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 3-9 “Fire Prevention Week” for Roy City on Monday, Oct. 4, at noon at Station 31.