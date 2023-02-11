Roy High School briefly locked down over weapon scare

ROY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy High School was briefly locked down Friday morning as police responded to a possible weapons incident near the school.

“On 02/10/2023 Roy City Police officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in which a weapon was reported to be involved at a location just east of Roy High School,” police said in a post on social media Friday around 2 p.m.

“Roy High administration placed the school into a ‘secure’ status due to the proximity of the incident to the school while officers checked the surrounding area.”

The “individual involved” was located at a home nearby and was found to be likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the cryptic statement, which did not disclose further details as to any arrest, a weapon, or other circumstances.

“After speaking with this individual, viewing security cameras and searching the area around the school, the individual’s claims about the school possibly being involved were unfounded eliminating any worry or concern for the safety of the students.”

The tightened security was then quickly lifted and the school returned to normal activity, the department said, lauding the cooperation of school officials during the incident.