Roy man arrested after allegedly trying to stab ex-wife’s new boyfriend

ROY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to stab his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Andrew Nicolas Tynes, 38, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Threat/use of dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass by long term guest to a residence, a class B misdemeanor

On Feb. 7, officers were dispatched to an assault at in the area of 4650 S. 2400 West in Roy, the statement said. The victim stated her ex-husband, Tynes, came into her home uninvited and saw her new boyfriend inside the home. Tynes allegedly proceeded to pull a knife from his pocket, and opened it, then began chasing the victim’s boyfriend around the home and was trying to stab him with the knife.

“The victim stated she got into the middle of them to protect her new boyfriend and was scared that Andrew was going to stab her also,” the statement said.

Tynes is unsheltered and the victim “allows him to randomly stay at the home, but she said when he does stay she makes him stay in the outside shed,” the statement said.

The suspect has been convicted of several felonies and is a category II restricted person, meaning the possession of any dangerous weapon other than a firearm is a class A misdemeanor.

Tynes was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.