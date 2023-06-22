Roy man charged after Layton road rage incident that left female driver shot, critically injured

ROY, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have made an arrest after the June 5 road rage incident in which a motorcyclist shot a car driver in the face.

The suspected shooter is 34-year-old Daniel Cordez Bodon. He has been charged on suspicion of:

Murder (attempted), a second-degree felony

Three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

The incident happened on Interstate 15 near the Layton Hills Mall at about 2:10 p.m., on June 5, which was a Monday.

“A witness observed a male driver of a Harley-Davidson pursuing a dark gray passenger car at a high rate of speed while brandishing a handgun at the car,” say charging documents, filed by an officer of the State Bureau of Investigation.

“A second witness observed the male driver of the Harley-Davidson fire approximately four rounds out of a semiautomatic handgun at the passenger side of the passenger vehicle, later identified as a gray Ford Focus. The male driver and unknown passenger of the Harley-Davidson then sped off but the witness observed the Harley-Davidson exit I-15 at 700 South and travel westbound.”

The witness provided investigators with dashcam video of the motorcyclist and his passenger, which showed what they were wearing and the bike’s Utah Arches plate, which was not legible due to the camera focus. Details on the motorcycle were also caught in the recording.

“The driver and sole occupant of the gray sedan was later identified at McKay-Dee Hospital as an 18-year-old female,” Bodon’s charging documents say. “According to the victim and medical staff, the victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the face which required immediate surgery and caused permanent damage and disfigurement to her teeth and lips.”

Video evidence collected later from multiple public and private sources shows what appears to be the same motorcyclist traveling through Clearfield and Clinton to Roy, where he stopped and entered a private residence, later confirmed to be that of Bodon.

A Department of Public Safety news release says a search warrant was issued.

“SBI, in conjunction with the Utah Highway Patrol and the DPS Special Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant in Roy, UT, that led to the recovery of critical evidence. After their arrest, Daniel Bodon and the female passenger were transported to the Roy Police Department for further investigation and interviews.”

The warranted search turned up a motorcycle and clothing that appeared to match the distinctive items recorded in the video. A gun consistent with the once used was also recovered.

Boden was booked into the Davis County jail, to be held without bail. No charges have been filed yet against the female passenger.

“The victim and their family expressed their gratitude after agents and a victim advocate notified them of the arrest,” the DPS news release says. “Our thoughts are with the victim during their recovery process.

“In light of recent aggravated road rage incidents, this emphasizes the need for all drivers to maintain control of their emotions. Any motorist who witnesses aggressive/dangerous driving behaviors (road rage) is encouraged to call 911 or contact law enforcement and avoid trying to handle the situation themselves. Separate yourself from dangerous driving behavior and be a good witness; our ultimate goal is always public safety.”