Roy man charged with felony abuse of infant

ROY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County Jail Saturday afternoon after police found evidence he had struck a 3-month-old boy, leaving the infant with a goose-egg bruise on the side of his head.

The 33-year-old man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect victim privacy, admitted to striking the baby twice, arrest documents say.

The baby’s mother called Roy City police to the general area of 4300 West and 2100 South, saying the suspect admitted to striking the infant, his son.

The mother reported the suspect “lied several times as to how the child had a mark on his head,” court documents say.

“The child was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital Emergency Room. Weber CSI responded and took photos. A large goose egg was viewed on the right side of the child’s forehead. A bruise was also viewed on the left side of the child’s forehead.”

When the suspect “was questioned by detectives, he admitted to striking the child twice, full force with his hands… There was serious physical injury to the child due to any combination of two or more physical injuries inflicted by the same person, either at the same time or on different occasions.”

The man was charged on suspicion of aggravated child abuse, intentional or knowingly, a second-degree felony. A judge ordered he be held without bail.