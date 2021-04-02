Roy man dies in snowmobiling crash in Logan Canyon

LOGAN, Utah, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a Roy man who died in a snowmobiling crash in Logan Canyon Wednesday.

“The victim is 63-year-old Almon Bate of Roy,” said a Facebook post from Cache County Sheriff’s Office. “We thank search and rescue, medics, and AirMed for their response to this tragic accident. We express our condolences to Mr. Bate’s family.”

The accident happened in the Peter Sinks area, the post said.

Cache County Sheriff’s Officials said Bate and his son were riding separate snowmobiles when the incident occurred. His son realized he could no longer see his father’s snowmobile behind him.

He found his father’s snowmobile had rolled for an unknown reason and pinned him against a tree.

The son attempted CPR, then got on his snowmobile and rode to where he could get cell service and called 911.

Search and rescue teams responded as well as an AirMed medical helicopter, but it was found that Bate was already deceased.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.