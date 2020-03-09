Roy man facing multiple felony sexual exploitation of a minor charges

ROY, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man is facing multiple sexual exploitation of a minor charges after he allegedly arranged to meet a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl in order to be intimate with her.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Thomas Michael Poole, 26, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of:

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Enticing a minor by Internet or text, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

Beginning in approximately October 2019 and continuing through March 5, a person later identified as Poole allegedly began communicating with a person he believed to be a young teen on social media applications, the statement said.

During these conversations, Poole allegedly made arrangements to have sex with this “13- year-old-girl” in Ogden, and also sent a sexually explicit photograph, the statement said.

On March 5, the FBI arrested Poole in Ogden, at location he had arranged to meet the “girl.”

“During an interview, Poole admitted to communicating on multiple social media applications with a 13-year-old girl, made arrangements to have sex with her in Ogden, and drove to this location,” the statement said. “Poole agreed and consented to have the FBI search his cell phone where numerous videos of child pornography were found in

an online digital storage application.”

The FBI reviewed a sample of three videos, all showing girls of 14 or 15 years old in sexually explicit poses. There were also numerous conversations with what appeared to be “younger girls” on social media applications, the statement said.

Poole was transported to Weber County Jail with his bail set at $45,000.