Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin

ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway.

Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.

Roy City police were summoned at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the area of 5500 S. 2100 West after a call reporting “a male who was laying in the driveway of the residence bleeding from his head,” say the probable cause statements filed in the case.

“The male was transported via ambulance to the McKay-Dee Hospital where it was reported he had facial and skull fractures, lacerations to the face needing sutures, bi-lateral hematoma and was in stable but critical condition, and the next 24 hours were critical to the victim.”

Police viewed the Ring video from a recorder mounted against the garage and saw three men approach the victim and begin a verbal altercation.

“After several moments of arguing one of the males began to punch the victim,” the probable cause statements say. “The other two males stood while the victim and the male continued to fight in the driveway which eventually both the victim and the other male fell to the ground.

“After several moments of the two fighting, the other two males began to kick and stomp on the victim’s head.”

Soon after, the three males fled and left the man on the concrete, apparently unconscious, the statement says.

The victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene and told the police the name of the man she thought was responsible. A Facebook check revealed his photo did not match the surveillance video, but some of his “friends'” photos did.

Police responded to the Roy residences of Khalil and Jhalil Owens.

Jhalil was arrested in a his apartment, and was wearing “the same shoes and shirt matching that in the video,” the Roy City Police statement says.

“Khalil was taken into custody after he was observed leaving the residence … as he was attempting to leave the city. An approved warrant was granted where a firearm and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was located inside a diaper bag.”

Khalil, who was leaving in a Lyft vehicle, was also found to have a baby in the car.

Lapries was arrested at the Roy residence of a relative and “exited the home where he was taken into custody. During a spontaneous utterance, Lapries stated the clothes he was wearing (during the assault) were located in his apartment.”

All three men were arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Riot — bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Khalil Owens faces additional charges related to allegedly being found in the Lyft with the baby, gun and marijuana. The additional initial charges are:

Endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog

A judge ordered all three men be held without bail in the Weber County jail.