Roy mutliple vehicle crash brings out the road rage and a gun

ROY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle traffic accident lead to fists flying until a gun came out.

The chain-reaction collision at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on 1900 West at 5400 South here turned to road rage after drivers and passengers left their rides to assess damages, police said.

Two individuals were conveyed to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries from the crash, which occurred when one driver rear-ended a motorist, pushing that vehicle into two others.

Two men then began assaulting the driver of the initial vehicle, throwing and landing punches, Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor said, until the man pulled out a handgun.

“He pretty much feared for his own safety,” Taylor said. “He just sort of presented the gun and asked them to stop.”

Which they did. No shots were fired and injuries from the melee did not require hospitalization.

No one was arrested but citations were issued, Taylor said, although not all reports were in from the complicated afternoon so it was hard to say who is accused of what.

He didn’t know if the man with the gun will be screened for charges. “You are allowed to defend yourself.” The sergeant said luckily it wasn’t rush hour as the location was one block from one of the busiest intersections in the county.