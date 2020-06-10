Roy officer rounds up runaway rabbit

ROY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy police officer used his special skill to capture a rabbit that had escaped its home, and his good deed earned him numerous fans on Facebook.

On Tuesday night, the Roy City Police Department posted a photo of Officer Nelson holding the runaway bunny, along with the following explanation:

“Officer Nelson used his roping skills to capture this runaway rabbit who made its way into a sewer pump house area. We’re checking to see if Officer Nelson can be awarded any points toward qualification for the NFR.”

After only a few hours on Facebook, the post had garnered 56 comments, all positive, and had been shared 34 times.