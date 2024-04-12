Roy PD arrests 15-year-old with loaded gun in school

ROY, Utah, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a teen with a handgun in his waistband Thursday afternoon at Roy High School.

The school’s resource officer received an anonymous tip about the armed student at about 12:30 p.m., the Roy City Police Department said in a press release online. The school administration placed the school in a ‘hold’ status for a short time while the officer and school officials responded to the student’s classroom.

“The 15-year-old male was removed from the classroom at which time the SRO did locate a handgun containing ammunition in the waistband of the student.

“In an interview with the student and his parents, it was discovered that the firearm belongs to the father. The juvenile informed the officer that without his parents’ knowledge he was able to obtain the firearm from his father’s locked gun safe.”

The incident may have gang connections, police said, the student saying he took the gun for his protection. The teen was arrested and booked into Weber Valley Detention on suspicion of gun-related charges, according to the 5 p.m. press release.

“There is no information that the juvenile suspect was in possession of the weapon for any other reason than what was described for his general protection.”

The department said its SRO and school officials “worked quickly to act on the tip they received and had the juvenile suspect and the firearm in custody within minutes from the time the tip was received.”