Roy PD: Driver who struck 11-year-old boy arrested by ICE agents on unrelated charges

ROY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a boy struck and seriously injured Tuesday while riding his scooter across a Roy street near his home has been identified by family members as 11-year-old Jayson Strong.

Jayson was struck at about 5:40 p.m. when he was crossing 1900 West at 4400 South, eastbound, with his scooter, in a marked crosswalk. A southbound vehicle hit the boy, who was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he was recently listed in stable condition.

A Roy City Police statement says preliminary evidence indicates the driver had a red light when entering the intersection. The statement said the driver was cooperating with police, and charges are pending the result of an investigation.

Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hackworth told Gephardt Daily his department had been informed that the driver later was taken into ICE custody. Hackworth said he had no information on the man’s current status or location.

A GoFundMe account has been established with the stated purpose of helping pay medical bills for Jayson, and to support his parents as they remain at his bedside.

“This was a sudden and traumatic event that has deeply impacted his family,” the account says. “His parents, Jodee and Brant, have not left his side since the accident and are fully focused on supporting their son during this critical time.”

“Please keep this sweet boy and his family in your thoughts as they face the road ahead.”

To review the account for yourself, click here.