Roy Police ask for residents’ help with NTSB investigation of plane crash

ROY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy Police Department is asking residents in the area of Roy Junior High School to help out in an investigation being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB is seeking any home surveillance video or audio that may have recorded the plane that crashed last week while it was still in the air.

A news release from Roy PD says the date and time is Wednesday, January 15, at about 3:10-3:11 p.m.

Anyone who has anything that could help is asked to direct message Roy Police with your name, phone number, and address so that an investigator can contact you.