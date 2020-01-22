Roy Police ask for residents’ help with NTSB investigation of plane crash

The Roy Police Department, at the request of the National Transportation Safety Board, is asking residents in the area of Roy Junior High for any surveillance video or audio from Jan. 15 at 3:10-3:11 p.m. of the small plane in the air before it crashed. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

ROY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy Police Department is asking residents in the area of Roy Junior High School to help out in an investigation being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB is seeking any home surveillance video or audio that may have recorded the plane that crashed last week while it was still in the air.

A news release from Roy PD says the date and time is Wednesday, January 15, at about 3:10-3:11 p.m.

Anyone who has anything that could help is asked to direct message Roy Police with your name, phone number, and address so that an investigator can contact you.

