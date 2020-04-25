Roy police: 6000 South closed for repairs after DUI driver crashes into railroad crossing lights

ROY, Utah, April 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver in Roy struck railroad equipment at a crossing on 6000 South, causing damage that will require the road to be closed through all of Saturday.

“At 0727 hours, a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into the railroad crossing arm equipment at the 6000 S. railroad crossing,” a Saturday morning Facebook post from the Roy City Police Department says.

“Union Pacific is on scene replacing the damaged equipment. 6000 S. will be closed in both directions from 2550 W. through 2350 W. It is expected that this portion of road will be closed for the remainder of the day.

“Please use alternative routes. The driver was taken into custody and no injuries were reported from the crash.”

In an unrelated construction matter, the department said 5600 South will be closed Saturday night between 2450 West and 2700 West.

“Please use alternate routes,” the RCPD statement says.