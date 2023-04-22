Roy police identify thief who crashed fleeing police, left dog behind

ROY, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police appear to be closing in on a suspect who fled officers in a stolen car early Friday, which they say he then crashed, and exited on foot.

Leaving behind his injured dog.

Roy Police had an update Friday afternoon, posting on social media: “Suspect has been identified !! Thank you all for helping us get this figured out so quickly !!!” It didn’t mention an actual arrest.

The department’s post earlier Friday told the tale from the point of view of the abandoned dog. By 7 p.m. it had drawn 131 comments, many identifying the suspect, posted by friends and relatives; 189 shares and 231 likes.

“My owner went into Common Cents, and that’s when things got crazy! I guess the car we were in was stolen, and the cops tried to stop us. My owner hit the gas and we went northbound on Freeway Park Drive … lights … sirens … and then BOOM!”