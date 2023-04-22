Roy police identify thief who crashed fleeing police, left dog behind

ROY, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police appear to be closing in on a suspect who fled officers in a stolen car early Friday, which they say he then crashed, and exited on foot.
Leaving behind his injured dog.
Roy Police had an update Friday afternoon, posting on social media: “Suspect has been identified !! Thank you all for helping us get this figured out so quickly !!!” It didn’t mention an actual arrest.
The department’s post earlier Friday told the tale from the point of view of the abandoned dog. By 7 p.m. it had drawn 131 comments, many identifying the suspect, posted by friends and relatives; 189 shares and 231 likes.
The incident began about 3:45 a.m. Friday when police spotted the stolen vehicle at Common Cents, 1888 W. 5600 South, the post states.
“My owner went into Common Cents, and that’s when things got crazy! I guess the car we were in was stolen, and the cops tried to stop us. My owner hit the gas and we went northbound on Freeway Park Drive … lights … sirens … and then BOOM!”
The vehicle crashed into three cars at the Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket at 5212 Freeway Park Drive in Riverdale. “My owner took off running,” the post continues. “I wanted to run too, but I got hurt in the crash. [My] owner left me behind. I got little legs … and they don’t work so good anymore.”
Anyone with information about the man in the photos is asked to call police at 801-774-1011.