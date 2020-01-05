Roy police looking for 2 burglary suspects who fled home when family members showed up

ROY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Roy on Saturday evening in the area of 2800 West and 4200 South.

Sgt. Matt Gwynn, with the Roy City Police Department, said relatives of the owner were keeping an eye on the house and feeding the family’s pets while the owner was away, and when they pulled up to the property a little after 6 p.m., they saw that someone was in the garage.

Gwynn said it’s believed there are two suspects, both male, who ran back into the home when they realized someone was coming. They then fled out the back door and have not yet been located.

“The method of entry is unknown,” Gwynn said. “The majority of what was taken was left behind, so it’s been recovered. We don’t know if they had any smaller items on their person when they left.”

The police are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from neighboring homes, and Gwynn said anyone in the area who has video from Saturday is asked to call Roy City Police at 801-774-1011.

“There’s no threat to the community,” Gwynn said. “We believe this was an isolated incident. But it’s always good for neighbors to look out for one another and call the police if you see something suspicious.”