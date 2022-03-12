Roy police officer pinned between vehicles by fleeing suspects outside gym

ROY, Utah, March 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women are wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary outside the EOS Fitness Center, and an interaction that sent a Roy police officer to the hospital.

Officers responded to the fitness center, 1985 W. 5700 South, says a statement issued by the Roy Police Department.

“It was reported that a female was looking in vehicles with a flashlight. When officers arrived they located these two females inside a black Audi SUV,” the statement says.

“Initially they were not cooperative with officers and were asked to step out of the vehicle.

“When the passenger door opened the driver started reversing which pinned one of the officers between the suspect vehicle and another vehicle causing injury.”

The black Audi sustained significant damage to the passenger door as it was folded against the front fender, the statement says.

“The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries to his back and legs, and was released early this morning.

“If you recognize these individuals or the vehicle please contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221.”