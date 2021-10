ROY, Utah, Oct.1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police officers found a “large amount” of “very real looking play money” scattered in the road, officials said Friday.

The bills were scattered on 4800 South in the area of 2100 West, said a Facebook post from Roy PD.

“Please be extra vigilant if you accept $100 bills for any purchase,” the post said. “These may easily be mistaken as official U.S. currency.”