Roy police searching for 14-year-old boy who did not return home from school

ROY, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who did not come home from school Friday afternoon.

“Scott Hawkins has not returned home from school this afternoon at Sandridge Junior High School and it is not known where he is at this time,” said a Facebook post from Roy City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. “He was last seen wearing a German Club T-shirt, black pants with a red stripe, and black shoes with a green heel.”

Sandridge Junior High School is at 2075 W. 4600 South in Roy.

If you see Scott or have any information as to where he is you are asked to contact Weber County dispatch at 801-629-8221.