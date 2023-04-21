Roy police searching for man accused of crashing stolen car, leaving injured dog behind

ROY, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a stolen car into vehicles at an auto dealership, fleeing on foot and leaving his injured dog behind early Friday.

The Roy City Police Department shared photos of the man, the stolen vehicle and the abandoned dog in a Facebook post written from the injured canine’s perspective.

The incident began about 3:45 a.m. when police spotted the stolen vehicle at Common Cents, 1888 W. 5600 South, the post states.

“My owner went into Common Cents, and that’s when things got crazy! I guess the car we were in was stolen, and the cops tried to stop us. My owner hit the gas and we went northbound on Freeway Park Drive … lights … sirens … and then BOOM!”

The vehicle crashed into three cars at the Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket at 5212 Freeway Park Drive in Riverdale, police said.

“My owner took off running,” the post continues. “I wanted to run too, but I got hurt in the crash. [My] owner left me behind. I got little legs … and they don’t work so good anymore.”

Anyone with information about the man in the photos is asked to call police at 801-774-1011.