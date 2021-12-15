Roy Police searching for missing man with traumatic brain injury

ROY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily)– Roy police are searching for a missing man with a traumatic brain injury.

“Have you seen me? Adarryll Johnson walked away from his care facility at approximately 9 p.m.,” said a Facebook post from Roy City Police Department late Monday evening.

“Adarryll has a traumatic brain injury and is lower functioning. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweat jacket, a red baseball hat, a white button-up shirt with a tie, and khaki pants.”

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call Weber County dispatch at 801-629-8221.