ROY, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police are setting “bait” packages for porch pirates after a spate of recent thefts.

“ATTENTION PORCH PIRATES: Roy City Police Department has ‘bait’ packages being delivered around the city,” said a Facebook post from Roy police Tuesday. “If you take one, plan on three hots and a cot for Christmas.”

A photograph officers shared shows packages from retailers including Amazon and Kohl’s.