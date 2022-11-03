Roy police: Suspect with knife arrested after attempted robbery outside grocery store

ROY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an aggravated robbery outside the WinCo grocery store in Roy.

Isaiah Ezquiel Camacho is charged on suspicion of committing the first-degree felony. The incident occurred on Monday.

“The female victim was at the WinCo grocery store parking lot in Roy City and had just loaded her car with groceries,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Roy City Police Department.

“The suspect had asked her for some money and she stated she did not have any. She put her purse in the car and heard a voice saying ‘give me your money.’

“She turned around and the suspect Isaiah Camacho lunged at her with a large fixed blade knife attempting to stab her. The victim was cut on her right index finger. She screamed and Isaiah ran away.”

Camacho was located a few blocks away and was in possession of a fixed blade knife,” the statement says. “He did admit under Miranda that he asked the victim for money.”

The statement says Camacho may be likely to flee the jurisdiction because he is a transient. A judge ordered that the suspect be held in the Weber County jail without bail.