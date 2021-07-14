Roy police warn of ‘surge’ in vehicle burglaries

ROY, Utah, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police Department is warning of a “surge” in vehicle burglaries.

“To those amazing citizens of Roy who feel safe enough to leave your vehicles unlocked, we thank you for having that sense of security. BUT at this time, we’d like to remind and ask everyone to LOCK YOU VEHICLES and REMOVE ALL VALUABLES!” said a Facebook post from Roy City PD. “We have seen a surge of vehicle burglaries. Nearly all have one thing in common… VEHICLES LEFT UNLOCKED! PLEASE REMOVE VALUABLES AND LOCK YOUR VEHICLE!”

To report a vehicle burglary to Roy City Police, you are asked to call 801-774-1011.