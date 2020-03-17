Roy Recreation Complex closing until further notice due to concerns about coronavirus

ROY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy Recreation Complex will be closed until further notice in response to health concerns relating to COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

The closure goes into effect at noon Tuesday, according to a notice on the Roy City Corporation Facebook page. The closure affects all programs and events.

“Roy City, in coordination with the Center for Disease Control and the Utah Department of Health will continue to monitor this health crisis and will modify its recommendations going forward,” the notice says.

“We will try to keep updates to this closure on our website: https://www.royutah.org/214/Recreation-Complex, Facebook, Instagram and our phone message 801-774-1050.”

Roy City also is asking that anyone who needs to speak with the city administrative offices do so with a phone call or email if possible. The main city phone number is 801-774-1000. Send email to [email protected]

Phone numbers for specific departments are: