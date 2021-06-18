Roy shares fireworks sale, discharge dates, and map of restricted areas

ROY, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City wants its citizens to have a good time on the summer fireworks holidays, but to keep safety in mind during this drought year.

“Due to the recent hot and dry conditions in Utah, Roy Fire is very concerned about accidental fire starts that result in property damage or injury, please use caution,” says a Facebook post by Roy City Fire & Rescue.

“Below are city ordinances and a map of restricted areas. Roy Fire Department wants everyone to have a fun and safe holiday season this July.”

The 2021 fireworks sale and discharge dates are below, or can be accessed at the bottom of this file through the embedded Facebook post.