Roy teen wounded in accidental shooting

ROY, Utah, July 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy teenager was wounded Wednesday in what is being investigated as an accidental shooting, police say.

First responders were sent to a home near 2500 South 5200 West about 1 p.m. When police arrived, they found a wounded 16-year-old they believe was shot while handling a gun with another 16-year-old male.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The details of the shooting, including how the teens acquired the weapon, is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.