Roy’s Sand Ridge Jr. High quarantines 100 students exposed COVID-19 positive classmate

ROY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — About 100 Sand Ridge Junior High students have been sent home to quarantine and study online after one student — who attended seven different in-person courses at the Roy school — tested positive for COVID-19.

The quarantined students, who had all shared at least one class with with the infected student, must stay home for two weeks, and can return to in-person classes after they are known to be free of the virus.

Weber School District notified Sand Ridge parents of the possible exposure on Monday after learning of the student’s positive coronavirus test results.

The school remains open for the remaining students.

Last year, the enrollment was 878 students, attending grades seven through nine.