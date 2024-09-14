Rudd Creek Fire now 25% contained

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are making significant progress on the Rudd Creek Fire, having secured a large portion of the fire perimeter, says a news update on Utah Fire info.

“With the assistance of water drops from two helicopters, they’ve effectively cooled hot spots to prevent flare-ups along the fire’s edge,” the statement says.

There are currently 80 fire personnel assigned to the incident, including three hand crews and a Type 3 helicopter and crew. The 24 acre fire is now 25% contained. The National Weather Service expects elevated winds through Sunday, followed by a southwest flow.

Rudd Creek Fire photo from Utah Fire Info

“Firefighters hope that the rainfall early next week will ultimately help with fire suppression.

Rudd Creek Fire photo from Utah Fire Info

“The fire is burning in very steep, challenging terrain, and the safety of firefighters and the public remains the highest priority. Today, efforts will continue to secure, mop up, and monitor heat near the fire’s edge.

“Firefighting efforts are supported tremendously by Farmington City and Davis County. Thank you for your continued support and patience as crews work to manage this incident. Stay tuned for further updates.”

Fire crews also reported encountering a large rattlesnake. To see that video, click here.