DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews assigned to Davis County’s Rudd Creek Fire are winning the battle, with the fire now 60% contained.

“Today, crews will continue securing, mopping up, and monitoring heat near the fire’s edge,” a Utah Fire Info post says.

It adds that the fire is “28.5 acres, 60% contained. Resources include 1 hand crew and a Type 3 helicopter and crew.”

The fire is near Farmington.

