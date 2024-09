DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info has just announced a new wildfire, estimated at four acres.

The Rudd Fire is on the south side of Farmington Canyon, in a steep, rocky terrain. The fire, fed by grass, is believed to be lightning caused.

Resources assigned include one engine, one 20 person crew, and one helicopter.

One additional 20-person crew has been ordered, the Utah Fire Info statement says.