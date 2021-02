GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Feb.25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A runaway horse running loose on Main Street in Grantsville was struck and killed by a passenger truck Thursday night.

The accident happened about 8:25 p.m, according to Grantsville Police Lt. Robert Sager.

“The horse got loose, and the owner was actively trying to catch it,” Sager said. “The driver in the vehicle hit the horse.”

The horse did not survive.

The driver of the truck suffered “minor injuries, if any,” Sager said.