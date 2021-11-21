Runaway Riverton teens found safe

RIVERTON, Utah, Nov. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Riverton teens who were reported to have run away together last Monday have been found, safe.

“UPDATE,” says a social media post from Riverton City Government. “Good news — the teens who ran away past Monday were found at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. We appreciate everyone’s help in sharing!”

Responses to the post were positive.

“Sending peace & healing for all involved now so they can move forward,” one woman wrote.

“This is such great and happy news!!,” wrote another.

“We are so happy to have them back home,” another wrote. “Our neighborhood loves and supports them and their families.”

The girl and boy had been recorded by a surveillance camera at their middle school leaving at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.